'Humiliated': Minister quits Shivakumar cabinet 2 days after oath 

Karnataka Minister R Ramalinga Reddy has resigned from the cabinet just two days after taking oath. The senior Congress leader was reportedly unhappy with the portfolio he was given. He said he had been promised the Bengaluru Development portfolio back in 2023 once DK Shivakumar became the CM after two and a half years but was instead allocated the irrigation ministry.

Resignation reasons 'I have been humiliated time and again' He said Shivakumar had even visited him at his house and said "once I become CM, I'll let go of this ministry and you can take it." He was assured again the Bengaluru Development portfolio would be allocated to him a day before the swearing-in but now Shivakumar has taken a u-turn. Reddy expressed his disappointment over the issue, saying, "I have been humiliated time and again, cannot take it anymore."

Political developments 'Will not accept any ministry now' After signing his resignation, he told reporters, "Twice they said Bengaluru would be given to me. Now I am disappointed. Hence, I am resigning as minister." He further announced that he would not accept any ministry, even if he were offered one of his choices now. "Even if they give me the Bangalore portfolio now, I won't accept it. I will work as an MLA and will be with Congress," Reddy said.

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Career overview Reddy's political career However, Reddy clarified that he would remain a Congress MLA. Reddy further stated that he would not personally submit his resignation letter but would send it to the Chief Minister's Principal Secretary via a supporter. Reddy is a prominent political figure in Bengaluru, having served as an MLA eight times from the BTM Layout constituency. He has also held positions as Minister of Transport, Muzrai, and Home Affairs in Karnataka.

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