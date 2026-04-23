'I ate jhalmuri, but Trinamool felt sting': Modi jabs Mamata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress (TMC) party over the jhalmuri controversy. Speaking at a rally in Krishnanagar on Thursday, he said, "I have eaten jhalmuri, but it is TMC that has felt the sting." He was referring to his recent roadside stop in Jhargram, where he had jhalmuri during his poll campaign.

Twitter Post PM attacks TMC in Nadia #WATCH | Nadia, West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "The hallmark of the ruthless regime of TMC is: 'Tell lies and deceive.' Every single promise made during their 15-year tenure remains half-fulfilled... Everyone here has witnessed the TMC's model of 'loot' within… pic.twitter.com/OcVax7FNAg — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2026

Election confidence BJP plans to celebrate victory on May 4 Expressing confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win in Bengal, he announced plans to celebrate the victory on May 4 with sweets and jhalmuri. "On May 4, there will also be celebrations of BJP's victory in Bengal, sweets will be distributed and jhalmuri will also be shared," he said. He also thanked the Election Commission for reducing violence during elections this year and requested voters to turn out in record numbers.

Advertisement

Political drama Banerjee accuses PM Modi of staging jhalmuri event Banerjee has accused PM Modi of staging the jhalmuri event. She questioned the spontaneity of his roadside stop, saying cameras were present beforehand. "Cameras were placed there beforehand," she said at a rally in Birbhum. She also criticized the BJP for interfering with dietary choices in their states. "You have suddenly started loving jhalmuri. But what about people being prevented from eating fish and mutton in BJP-ruled states?" Banerjee asked.

Advertisement