'Dare Modi to hold Delhi elections again': Kejriwal

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold elections again after a court discharged him, Manish Sisodia and 21 others in the Delhi Excise policy case. "I challenge Modi ji to hold elections in Delhi again. I can say with confidence that if they get more than 10 seats, I will leave politics," he said.

BJP 'They should apologize to the country' He also blamed PM Modi and Amit Shah for the incarceration, stating they hatched this conspiracy to finish his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). "They should apologize to the country..." he said. He suggested that Delhi has been ruined since the BJP came to power. "The biggest consequence of PM Modi and Amit Shah's lust for power has been borne by...three crore people of Delhi."

Congress He hits out at Congress He also hit out at the Congress over its reaction to his acquittal, questioning why none of their leaders ever went to jail in cases registered against them. "I want to ask the Congress...Did Robert Vadra go to jail? Sanjay Singh went to jail. Did Rahul Gandhi go to jail? Sanjay Singh went to jail. Did Sonia Gandhi...went to jail?...Does it have no shame?"

Reaction What Congress said The Congress party, reacting to the acquittal, had called it a "predictable script." "Elections are coming. So the script is predictable. Cases against Congress leaders will suddenly accelerate -- P Chidambaram has already been dragged back into the spotlight because Tamil Nadu is going for polls. Meanwhile, proceedings against their convenient 'allies' in the AAP and others will quietly vanish," Pawan Khera said.

Election AAP out of INDIA The AAP had fought the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together with the Congress in Delhi and Haryana. Both parties were constituents of the opposition INDIA bloc. However, in 2025, the AAP distanced itself from the bloc, stating, "INDIA bloc was for the Lok Sabha polls." The AAP went on to contest the 2025 assembly election solo but managed to win just 22 seats.