I-PAC raid: ED moves HC seeking CBI FIR against Mamata

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has approached the Calcutta High Court , seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee . The move comes after Banerjee allegedly obstructed ED raids on Indian Pac Consulting Private Limited (I-PAC) and its director Pratik Jain's residence in Kolkata on Thursday. The ED alleged that Banerjee took various documents and electronic evidence during the ongoing raids, which were part of a money laundering investigation linked to a coal scam.

Evidence claimed ED alleges Banerjee took key evidence during raids The ED's petition states that around ₹20 crore of Hawala funds from alleged coal pilferage in West Bengal reached I-PAC. The agency claims Banerjee entered Jain's residence and the I-PAC office during the raids, taking away key evidence. The ED said that the actions caused obstruction in the ongoing investigation and proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Restoration plea ED seeks restoration of seized digital devices The ED has also sought the immediate restoration of all digital devices, electronic records, storage media, and documents that were "illegally and forcibly" taken away from the search premises. The agency has claimed that its officials were not allowed to perform their lawful duties during these raids. It has urged the high court to pass an interim order restraining any access or tampering with the seized materials.