BJP targets Rahul after Pakistan's claim of downing Rafales discredited
What's the story
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after an official Indian Air Force (IAF) document showed that the entire fleet of 36 Rafale jets is in service. Citing the IAF tender, the party accused Gandhi of parroting narratives that "mirrored Pakistan's propaganda" during Operation Sindoor. BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya alleged that while Pakistan pushed claims about downed Rafale jets, Gandhi questioned the Indian government instead of demanding proof from Islamabad.
Accusations detailed
Malviya accuses Gandhi of amplifying Pakistan's narrative
"During Operation Sindoor when India was confronting a grave national security challenge, Rahul Gandhi chose to amplify questions and narratives that mirrored Pakistan's propaganda about Indian Rafale fighter jets," Malviya said in a post on X. He alleged that Gandhi's remarks gave legitimacy to a narrative advanced by Pakistan. "Instead of demanding evidence from Pakistan, Rahul Gandhi sought answers from the Government of India, lending credibility to an adversarial claim at a sensitive moment," he said.
Tender significance
IAF tender 'undermines' Pakistan's claims: BJP leader
The BJP leader pointed to the IAF tender seeking a support package for all 36 Rafale jets as proof that Pakistan's narrative had collapsed. "Today, an Indian Air Force tender seeking a support package for all 36 Rafale fighter aircraft has thoroughly undermined those claims," he said. Malviya argued political disagreements shouldn't come at the cost of national unity during military operations. "Pakistan's propaganda stands exposed. Those who amplified it owe the nation an explanation," he said, referring to Gandhi.
Tender details
What does the IAF tender say?
The tender, issued in June, invites bids for a five-month "bridge support" package for all 36 Rafale jets acquired from France. A bridge support package is a temporary arrangement ensuring uninterrupted maintenance and technical support until a long-term contract is finalized. The Request for Proposal (RFP) was issued on June 15 by the Directorate of Engineering at Air Headquarters.
RFP
RFP seeks 'Bridge support' contract from French engine-maker Safran
The RFP seeks bids for a "Bridge Support" contract from French engine-maker Safran Aircraft Engines, extending beyond September 18, 2026. The Air Force is looking for a five-month bridge support arrangement and has asked vendors to propose support for these jets flying at an annual rate of 150 hours per aircraft. The RFP states that the total flying hours required would be 2,250 (36 aircraft x 12.5 flying hours/month x five months).