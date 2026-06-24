BJP targets Rahul after Pakistan's claim of downing Rafales discredited

Tender significance

IAF tender 'undermines' Pakistan's claims: BJP leader

The BJP leader pointed to the IAF tender seeking a support package for all 36 Rafale jets as proof that Pakistan's narrative had collapsed. "Today, an Indian Air Force tender seeking a support package for all 36 Rafale fighter aircraft has thoroughly undermined those claims," he said. Malviya argued political disagreements shouldn't come at the cost of national unity during military operations. "Pakistan's propaganda stands exposed. Those who amplified it owe the nation an explanation," he said, referring to Gandhi.