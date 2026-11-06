Odisha IAS officer files complaint against BJP MLA
What's the story
A 2022-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Samir Kumar Jena, has filed a police complaint against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Saroj Kumar Padhi in Odisha's Ganjam district. The complaint was lodged at Aska police station after an alleged altercation over flood relief distribution. Jena is currently serving as the Chief Development Officer and Executive Officer of the Ganjam Zilla Parishad.
Complaint details
MLA threatened to kill me, abused me: Jena
The alleged incident took place on November 3 at the Aska Notified Area Council office.
Jena was reportedly discussing official matters with the NAC chairperson when Padhi allegedly entered and started arguing about relief material distribution.
According to Jena's complaint, when he informed Padhi that the distribution was done as per steel and mines minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena's instructions, Padhi allegedly abused him and made a threat to his life.
Aftermath
Complaint comes amid rising discontent among officials
Jena has requested strict legal action against Padhi and police protection for himself.
He claims the incident caused him mental distress and was captured on CCTV cameras in the office.
The complaint comes amid rising discontent among government officials in Ganjam over alleged mistreatment of the senior officer involved in relief work during Cyclone Arnab and subsequent floods.
Official support
OAS officers rally behind Jena
Odisha Administrative Service officials and other government cadres have rallied behind Jena, condemning the alleged incident.
A delegation from various departments met the district collector demanding action against Padhi and security for disaster response personnel.
The district collector assured that government officials should continue their duties under challenging conditions and promised to escalate the matter to state authorities.
Political fallout
BJD files written complaint against Padhi
The opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) also filed a written complaint against Padhi at Aska police station.
State Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik called the incident unfortunate and said Padhi was remorseful.
He expressed hope for an amicable resolution, adding that Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi was monitoring the situation.
In the wake of these developments, the Executive Officer of Aska NAC was transferred to Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.