Odisha IAS officer files complaint against BJP MLA

The alleged incident took place on November 3 at the Aska Notified Area Council office.

Jena was reportedly discussing official matters with the NAC chairperson when Padhi allegedly entered and started arguing about relief material distribution.

According to Jena's complaint, when he informed Padhi that the distribution was done as per steel and mines minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena's instructions, Padhi allegedly abused him and made a threat to his life.