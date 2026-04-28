'If he's Singham, I'm Pushpa': TMC leader v/s IPS officer 

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has protested against Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Ajay Pal Sharma in West Bengal 's South 24 Parganas, alleging that the IPS officer was overstepping his role. The protests were triggered after Sharma, an Election Commission-appointed police observer, allegedly intimidated TMC workers ahead of the second phase of polling. Protests were concentrated in Falta, where supporters raised slogans outside the residence and election office of TMC candidate Jahangir Khan.

Warning backlash Sharma's warning to Khan goes viral The controversy erupted after Sharma's visit to Falta, where he was informed about allegations against Khan's associates collecting voter ID cards and threatening voters. During his visit, Sharma, whom the BJP called UP Police's "Singham," warned of strict action against any attempts to influence voters. In a viral video, he warned Khan's family: "Tell him, we'll deal properly with him if his men continue to threaten...don't cry or regret it then."

Counter-claim TMC's Khan compares Sharma to 'Singham' character Khan responded to Sharma's warning, saying, "This is Bengal; if he is 'Singham,' I am 'Pushpa.' No amount of threat or coercion by BJP-appointed police officials will be allowed here." "They came with forces and tried to pressure my people and me. Such actions are not acceptable in a democratic system," he said.

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Conduct questioned TMC leaders question Sharma's conduct TMC leaders have also questioned Sharma's conduct. State minister Chandrima Bhattacharya asked if an observer could visit late at night and issue warnings without proof. Another minister, Aroop Biswas, said observers should be impartial and any attempts to exceed constitutional limits would be legally challenged. The party had also earlier cited past allegations against the IPS officer, including his removal from Rampur in 2020 and an internal probe into a cash-for-postings racket

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