'If he's Singham, I'm Pushpa': TMC leader v/s IPS officer
What's the story
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has protested against Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Ajay Pal Sharma in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas, alleging that the IPS officer was overstepping his role. The protests were triggered after Sharma, an Election Commission-appointed police observer, allegedly intimidated TMC workers ahead of the second phase of polling. Protests were concentrated in Falta, where supporters raised slogans outside the residence and election office of TMC candidate Jahangir Khan.
Warning backlash
Sharma's warning to Khan goes viral
The controversy erupted after Sharma's visit to Falta, where he was informed about allegations against Khan's associates collecting voter ID cards and threatening voters. During his visit, Sharma, whom the BJP called UP Police's "Singham," warned of strict action against any attempts to influence voters. In a viral video, he warned Khan's family: "Tell him, we'll deal properly with him if his men continue to threaten...don't cry or regret it then."
Counter-claim
TMC's Khan compares Sharma to 'Singham' character
Khan responded to Sharma's warning, saying, "This is Bengal; if he is 'Singham,' I am 'Pushpa.' No amount of threat or coercion by BJP-appointed police officials will be allowed here." "They came with forces and tried to pressure my people and me. Such actions are not acceptable in a democratic system," he said.
Conduct questioned
TMC leaders question Sharma's conduct
TMC leaders have also questioned Sharma's conduct. State minister Chandrima Bhattacharya asked if an observer could visit late at night and issue warnings without proof. Another minister, Aroop Biswas, said observers should be impartial and any attempts to exceed constitutional limits would be legally challenged. The party had also earlier cited past allegations against the IPS officer, including his removal from Rampur in 2020 and an internal probe into a cash-for-postings racket
Observer deployment
More on the controversy
Sharma is one of the 95 observers deployed by the Election Commission to ensure free and fair polling in West Bengal's second phase. Falta is part of the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, which is represented by TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee. As many as 142 constituencies will go to the polls in the second phase of election in Bengal on Wednesday.