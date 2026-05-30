Owaisi slams 'double standard' in treatment of religious activities

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has slammed what he calls a "double standard" in the treatment of religious activities. Speaking at an Eid Milap event, Owaisi argued, "Remember Article 25. If offering prayers on the road is wrong, then it is wrong for every religion's festival to come out onto the road." Article 25 of the Constitution guarantees freedom of religion and the right to practice one's faith freely.

Religious equality Owaisi's challenge to critics Owaisi questioned why similar concerns were not raised over religious processions and gatherings of other communities. He said, "If you say meat shops should be closed during someone's festival, then close liquor shops for 30 days of Ramadan." The AIMIM chief alleged that people have no objection to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speeches but object to Azaan and Namaz.

Religious discrimination Accusation of targeted attacks Owaisi also accused critics of targeting Muslims specifically. He said, "Your hatred is solely for Muslims. And your hatred clearly shows that you want to suppress the followers of this religion and marginalize them." He alleged that issues related to Azaan and Namaz are deliberately raised before major Muslim festivals like Ramzan or Bakrid.

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Public discourse Political debate on public prayers The remarks come amid a political debate over public prayers and recent orders by authorities in several states to ensure religious gatherings don't disrupt traffic or public movement. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently suggested namaz could be offered in shifts if needed to avoid public inconvenience. He said authorities would first try persuasion before taking further steps to enforce public order norms.

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