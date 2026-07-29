Who is Kamakoti, IIT-Madras director, Priyanka Gandhi called 'gaumutra' expert'

Kamakoti, who holds a Master of Science (MS) and a PhD in Computer Science and Engineering from IIT-Madras, joined the institution as faculty in 2001.

He became the director of IIT-Madras in January 2022.

His areas of expertise include computer architecture, information security, and VLSI design.

Kamakoti's research team developed India's first indigenous microprocessor, Shakti. He also heads the microprocessor development program and the information security education and awareness program at IIT-Madras.