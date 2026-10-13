Knife-wielding woman tries to attack Mamata outside her residence
What's the story
A woman allegedly tried to attack former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee outside her Kalighat residence on Tuesday evening. The incident took place around 6:00pm when Banerjee was on her way to inaugurate a Durga Puja pandal in the area. The accused allegedly approached Banerjee, addressing her as "pishi" (aunt), before trying to throw herself at the former CM. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) claimed the accused has been identified as Tannishtha Saha, a civic volunteer.
Attack details
Accused tried to hit Banerjee on the foot
According to Beleghata MLA Kunal Ghosh, "Mamata di was walking when this woman fell in front of her and started abusing her. She was also carrying a knife and tried to hit her on the foot. This appears pre-planned."
Her party workers managed to catch the woman and subsequently handed her over to the Kalighat police.
Before handing her over, they pinned her to the ground and confronted the woman, who the party says was under the influence of drugs.
Security concerns
MP Dola Sen lodges complaint
TMC Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen has lodged a complaint with the Kalighat police station.
In her complaint, Sen said Saha claimed to be Banerjee's niece to enter the crowd. She also submitted photographs as evidence.
"She was hurling abusive languages and in an intoxicated manner tried to violently approach Mamata Banerjee and even lied down on the road to hurt [her]....It is concerning that someone like the attacker could approach...the gates of a Z-plus category security holder," Sen wrote.