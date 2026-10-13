Knife-wielding woman tries to attack Mamata outside her residence

According to Beleghata MLA Kunal Ghosh, "Mamata di was walking when this woman fell in front of her and started abusing her. She was also carrying a knife and tried to hit her on the foot. This appears pre-planned."

Her party workers managed to catch the woman and subsequently handed her over to the Kalighat police.

Before handing her over, they pinned her to the ground and confronted the woman, who the party says was under the influence of drugs.