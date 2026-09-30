INDIA bloc announces 'Save Democracy' march from October 2
What's the story
The INDIA bloc has announced nationwide protests against the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls from October 2. The protests are aimed at projecting opposition unity over the ongoing voter rolls controversy. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said district-level "Save Democracy" marches will be held from October 2 to 8, with demonstrations outside district magistrate offices.
Protest details
All opposition MPs to march to Election Commission
Kharge also announced that all opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) will march to the Election Commission on October 6.
The initial plan was to hold the march earlier, but it was postponed for better organization and participation.
"On October 6, all opposition MPs will march to the Election Commission," Kharge said.
He invited Rajya Sabha members and MPs from all parties who want to "protect democracy in the country" to join this march.
Future plans
Opposition alliance to meet President Murmu
The alliance also plans to meet President Droupadi Murmu in the second week of October in their third program.
They will submit a representation on the difficulties they are facing and constitutional hurdles involved.
A fourth phase of the campaign will include five major rallies, with dates and venues yet to be announced.
Criticism voiced
Indian democracy is bigger than every single person: Gandhi
Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said all opposition leaders were defenders of the Constitution and would bring serious changes in the country.
"It is the personal commitment of all INDIA leaders that we are going to ensure that the people who have destroyed Indian democracy are punished," Gandhi said after the meeting.
"It doesn't matter how senior they are, who they are; Indian democracy is bigger than every single person in this country."
Transparency demanded
Leaders from various opposition parties attended meeting
The meeting comes in the wake of The Indian Express report, which said Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi formally recorded their objections 14 times over 10 months to decisions concerning the SIR process.
The opposition has since demanded a rollback of the SIR exercise, the immediate resignation of CEC Kumar, and to add back the names of 13 crore voters deleted.
Leaders from various opposition parties, including Samajwadi Party, CPI, CPI(M), NCP(SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) attended.