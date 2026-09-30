INDIA bloc meeting today: anti-SIR protest, CEC's resignation on agenda 

Top leaders from various political parties are likely to attend the meeting. These include Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretaries Jairam Ramesh and KC Venugopal, All India Trinamool Congress leaders Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee.

However, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have decided not to attend.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will also miss the meeting due to Rajya Sabha election nominations in Uttar Pradesh but will send representatives.