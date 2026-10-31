INDIA bloc holds 'public impeachment' of CEC Gyanesh Kumar
What's the story
The Congress-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc has launched a "public impeachment" of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The move is part of the alliance's ongoing protests against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government, which they allege is "illegitimate" due to "stolen" elections. The proceedings were held at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence and were presided over by former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar.
Parliamentary mimicry
Mock impeachment conducted on a lawn
The mock impeachment was conducted in a manner similar to actual parliamentary proceedings.
The seating was arranged on a lawn, with Meira Kumar seated on a stage against a backdrop resembling the Central Hall of the old Parliament building.
This symbolic gesture was aimed at highlighting their concerns about India's democratic processes.
Election fraud allegations
Meira Kumar's opening statement
Meira Kumar opened the mock session by accusing Gyanesh Kumar of improperly removing voters from electoral rolls and lacking transparency in responses to questions raised.
She said this was worrisome as India's is the largest democracy in the world: "Nations from across the world in Asia, Africa, and South America look up to us and follow our model of democracy."
Conspiracy claims
Kharge accuses PM Modi, Amit Shah
Kharge moved the symbolic motion, saying, "The right to vote is the most fundamental thing in a democracy. And it is under serious threat today."
He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of orchestrating a conspiracy to steal elections.
He alleged that the ruling establishment has resorted to every possible conspiracy to retain its hold on power, including theft of MPs and breaking political parties.
Demands made
INDIA bloc demands SIR suspension
The INDIA bloc has been demanding Kumar's resignation and the suspension of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), along with the restoration of pre-SIR electoral rolls.
The SIR has deleted around 13 crore names from electoral rolls.
The bloc has also called for a rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on November 1 to further their demands.
Parliamentary challenge
Amit Shah challenges Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav to debate issue
Home Minister Amit Shah has challenged Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to debate the issue of electoral rolls in a special session of Parliament.
He accused them of refusing to let Parliament function and creating disturbances instead.
The Congress had initially planned a "mock parliament" but later re-termed it as "public impeachment."