INDIA bloc to march to Rashtrapati Bhavan today
What's the story
The INDIA bloc will stage a protest and march toward the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday. The leaders will assemble at the Parliament House in the morning before marching toward the President's house. Rahul Gandhi, a key figure in the protests, has said they will continue until Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resigns over alleged electoral roll irregularities.
Protest details
Opposition MPs to sign memorandum for President Murmu
According to sources, all opposition MPs will sign a memorandum to be submitted to the President.
The plan involves a foot march from the Central Hall to Rashtrapati Bhavan, with the possibility of courting arrests if stopped.
It's unclear if President Droupadi Murmu has granted an appointment for the meeting.
Congress's KC Venugopal has informed all party floor leaders about today's protest and urged their participation.
Protest escalation
INDIA bloc awaits appointment with President Murmu
The INDIA bloc has stepped up its campaign against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
They have approached President Murmu for an appointment and are awaiting a response from Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Venugopal said they will wait until Friday for a reply. He added that "all options are on the table" if no response is received.
Protest developments
INDIA bloc finalize joint action plan against SIR exercise
Last week, the INDIA bloc had finalized a joint action plan to intensify their campaign against the SIR exercise. The plan included rallies and "save democracy" marches.
On Thursday, opposition leaders gathered at Rajghat for a sit-in protest, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of "hijacking" the country through a criminal conspiracy involving "vote chori."
Resignation demand
Protests continue over Election Commission's handling of SIR exercise
The opposition has vowed to continue its agitation until Kumar resigns.
Friday's meeting is expected to provide an opportunity for the MPs to discuss their next steps in the campaign.
The protests come amid heightened scrutiny of the Election Commission's handling of the SIR exercise and reported disagreements within the poll body over decisions connected to this process.