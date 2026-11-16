INDIA bloc seeks Supreme Court nod to question Election Commission
What's the story
The INDIA bloc has submitted an application to the Supreme Court, seeking permission to quiz the Election Commission of India (ECI). The opposition alliance wants to question Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and his fellow commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. They have submitted 48 questions related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Transparency concerns
Key questions raised by the petitioners
The application argues that the ECI has made assertions instead of presenting relevant facts and documents before the court.
It contends that detailed answers, backed by official records, are necessary to verify the poll body's claims.
One key question seeks clarity on the decision-making process behind launching a nationwide SIR, including approval processes and possible differences among Election Commission members.
Legal challenge
Contradiction between ECI order and RTI response
The petitioners have also highlighted a contradiction between an ECI order announcing a nationwide SIR and a subsequent RTI response claiming no such decision was available.
They have asked for details of access to electoral roll databases, audit trails of voter additions and deletions, changes to Form 6, appeals against judicial officers' orders in West Bengal, and the number of voters excluded during the revision.
Audit concerns
Concerns over access to electoral roll database
The petitioners have also raised questions about the auditability of changes made to voter records and access control to the electoral roll database.
They seek details of officials authorized to modify entries in the database, including whether employees of private vendors or contractors have had privileged or write access.
The application is part of a broader legal challenge by the INDIA bloc against the ECI and its SIR process.
Court hearing
Supreme Court to hear bloc's petitions on Tuesday
The Supreme Court has listed the bloc's petitions for Tuesday.
At the last hearing on October 27, a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant gave petitioners 10 days to file their response to the ECI's counter-affidavit.
The poll body had claimed that all three major decisions concerning SIR were taken unanimously.