Key INDIA allies SP, Congress contesting UP MLC polls separately
What's the story
The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress have decided to contest the 2026 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections separately, raising concerns about the unity of the INDIA bloc in the state. The two parties had previously joined forces for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, presenting themselves as a key opposition to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Electoral strategy
Direct contests between alliance partners in major constituencies
The SP and Congress have fielded their own candidates in major constituencies such as Lucknow, Varanasi, and Agra. This has resulted in direct contests between alliance partners. In Lucknow's graduate constituency, Kanti Singh is the SP candidate while Dr. Devmani Tiwari represents the Congress. Similar situations are seen in Varanasi, where both parties have put up candidates for graduate and teacher constituencies.
Political significance
MLC elections seen as litmus test ahead of Assembly polls
The upcoming MLC elections are seen as a major political battle ahead of the 2027 Assembly election. Even though the electorate is limited to graduates and teachers, these polls are considered a litmus test for organizational strength, cadre mobilization, and urban intellectual support. Unlike Assembly elections, voter lists in graduate and teachers' constituencies are prepared afresh for every election.
Coordination challenges
Political analyst on coordination issues between alliance partners
Political analyst Rajendra Kumar emphasized that these elections highlight coordination issues between alliance partners. He said, "These are educated electorate elections where coordination matters a lot. If opposition parties are unable to arrive at seat-sharing even in limited electorate constituencies, questions about larger electoral coordination naturally arise." The separate contests have also sparked speculation of distrust between the SP and Congress over future seat-sharing arrangements for 2027.
Election advantage
BJP months ahead in preparations for MLC elections
The BJP has already announced candidates for five seats and started preparations months in advance. The lack of an alliance could be especially beneficial for the BJP in triangular contests where opposition votes could split. The BJP currently has 79 members in the Upper House, whereas the SP has 10 members. Of the 11 seats that go to the polls in December 2026, six are held by the BJP, three by the SP.