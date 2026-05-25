Key INDIA allies SP, Congress contesting UP MLC polls separately

The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress have decided to contest the 2026 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections separately, raising concerns about the unity of the INDIA bloc in the state. The two parties had previously joined forces for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, presenting themselves as a key opposition to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) .

Electoral strategy Direct contests between alliance partners in major constituencies The SP and Congress have fielded their own candidates in major constituencies such as Lucknow, Varanasi, and Agra. This has resulted in direct contests between alliance partners. In Lucknow's graduate constituency, Kanti Singh is the SP candidate while Dr. Devmani Tiwari represents the Congress. Similar situations are seen in Varanasi, where both parties have put up candidates for graduate and teacher constituencies.

Political significance MLC elections seen as litmus test ahead of Assembly polls The upcoming MLC elections are seen as a major political battle ahead of the 2027 Assembly election. Even though the electorate is limited to graduates and teachers, these polls are considered a litmus test for organizational strength, cadre mobilization, and urban intellectual support. Unlike Assembly elections, voter lists in graduate and teachers' constituencies are prepared afresh for every election.

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Coordination challenges Political analyst on coordination issues between alliance partners Political analyst Rajendra Kumar emphasized that these elections highlight coordination issues between alliance partners. He said, "These are educated electorate elections where coordination matters a lot. If opposition parties are unable to arrive at seat-sharing even in limited electorate constituencies, questions about larger electoral coordination naturally arise." The separate contests have also sparked speculation of distrust between the SP and Congress over future seat-sharing arrangements for 2027.

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