Nitin Nabin slams Cockroach Janta Party for Jantar Mantar protest

Foreign interference

Indian youth are not puppets: Nabin

Addressing a party event in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Nabin said, "Some people, sitting abroad, sitting on foreign soil, think that they will give direction to the youth of India. He stressed that Indian youth are not puppets and will engage in positive politics. "It is on the hard work and strength of the youth that this country is moving forward... That is why I say to those who want to drag the youth of this country into negative politics," Nabin said.