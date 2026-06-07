Nitin Nabin slams Cockroach Janta Party for Jantar Mantar protest
What's the story
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin has slammed the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a new political group that held a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. The CJP, founded by Abhijeet Dipke, a former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) social media team member, is demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in CBSE and NEET-UG examinations.
Foreign interference
Indian youth are not puppets: Nabin
Addressing a party event in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Nabin said, "Some people, sitting abroad, sitting on foreign soil, think that they will give direction to the youth of India. He stressed that Indian youth are not puppets and will engage in positive politics. "It is on the hard work and strength of the youth that this country is moving forward... That is why I say to those who want to drag the youth of this country into negative politics," Nabin said.
Protest details
CJP's protest at Jantar Mantar
The CJP's protest at Jantar Mantar was attended by hundreds of supporters who wore cockroach masks and carried placards demanding Pradhan's resignation. The group has also been vocal against what they call the BJP's "Hindu-Muslim politics," and chanted "Bharat Mata ki Jai." Dipke, who returned from the US to lead this protest, had created a satirical website for his party while still overseas.
Visit details
Nabin on 2-day visit to Jharkhand
Nabin is currently on a two-day visit to Jharkhand, where he will hold meetings with the BJP district in-charges and media specialists. He has also stressed that while protests are part of democracy, they should not undermine democratic standards. "We will oppose on the basis of democracy, but we will not allow democratic standards to be destroyed," he said.