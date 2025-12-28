'India too': Congress leader on Bangladesh Hindu atrocities
Congress leader Rashid Alvi has slammed the violence against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, holding the regime led by Muhammad Yunus responsible for the atrocities. However, he said that statements from India won't make a difference, as similar atrocities are happening against minority communities in India too. "What is happening in Bangladesh is certainly condemnable and unfortunate. The Bangladesh government is responsible for it," Alvi said in an interview with IANS.
Delhi: On the lynching of Hindus in Bangladesh, Congress leader Rashid Alvi says, "Certainly, what is happening in Bangladesh is condemnable and unfortunate, and the Bangladesh government is responsible for it. However, statements from the Indian government will not make a… pic.twitter.com/v1I9vQQ2w0— IANS (@ians_india) December 27, 2025
Another Congress leader, Alka Lamba, stressed the need for minority protection in both Bangladesh and India. "Whatever has happened in Bangladesh, we have criticized it. (Be it) Bangladesh or India, it is the duty to protect minorities," she said. Meanwhile, party colleague Salman Khurshid refused to compare atrocities between countries but condemned all forms of violence against any community.
The comments come amid rising violence against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh ahead of the February general elections. Recently, Dipu Chandra Das, a 29-year-old garment factory worker, was lynched by an Islamist mob in Mymensingh. In another incident last week, Amrit Mondal was beaten to death over extortion allegations in Pangsha upazila.
The Indian government has expressed concern over the attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. India's foreign ministry called the continued hostility against minorities by extremists a "matter of grave concern." The ministry highlighted that such incidents cannot be ignored. "The unremitting hostility against minorities in Bangladesh, including Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists, at the hands of extremists, is a matter of grave concern," India's foreign ministry said on Friday.