Indian Youth Congress chief arrested over 'shirtless' AI Summit protest 

The Delhi Police has arrested Indian Youth Congress Chief Uday Bhanu Chib in connection with the recent protest by its members at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi last week. He was summoned by the cops for questioning on Monday. The protest, which took place on Friday, saw Indian Youth Congress workers staging a shirtless demonstration inside Bharat Mandapam. The protesters held T-shirts with slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the India-US trade deal.

Legal action Protest part of 'larger conspiracy': Police Following the stunt, the Delhi Police filed a First Information Report (FIR) under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. These include criminal conspiracy and unlawful assembly. The police claim that the protest was part of a "larger conspiracy" inspired by Nepal's recent Gen-Z-led agitation. They allege it was a pre-planned attempt to disrupt the high-profile event at Bharat Mandapam.

Arrests made Arrests spark political row So far, six people have been arrested in connection with this case. This includes Jitendra Yadav from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Four other IYC workers were sent to five days of police custody on Saturday. The arrests have triggered a political row, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) calling it a "national shame" and Congress MP KC Venugopal condemning the detention as "completely illegal."

Advertisement