Sonia recalls 'Operation Blue Star' aftermath inside the Gandhi home 

"I want to talk to you both about something that's been worrying me these past few days. I've been told by Mr Kao that there are reports that the children...might be kidnapped. He says it's not possible any longer to keep them safe in their schools; we have to bring them back home," Indira told the couple, according to Sonia's memoir.

The revelation immediately sent Sonia into a panic mode, breaking down later that night.