IRCTC scam: Delhi HC issues notice on Lalu Yadav's plea

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice on former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav 's plea challenging the framing of charges against him in the alleged Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam case. The matter was heard by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma on Monday, with the court seeking a response from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The next hearing is scheduled for January 14.

Legal proceedings Charges of cheating and conspiracy framed against Yadav On October 13, 2025, a trial court had framed charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy against Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, and 11 others. The charges were framed under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 420 IPC and Section 13(2) read with Section 13(1)(d)(ii) and (iii) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Case details Court's observation on land and share transactions The trial court had observed that the land and share transactions in question were "possibly an instance of crony capitalism fostered in the garb of eliciting private participation in the Railways's hotels at Ranchi and Puri." The other accused include Pradeep Kumar Goel, Rakesh Saksena, Bhupendra Kumar Agarwal, Rakesh Kumar Gogia, and Vinod Kumar Asthana.