'It seems...process will be discontinued': Sharad Pawar on NCP reunification

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar has confirmed that talks of a potential merger between the two factions have been underway. However, he said these discussions now seem uncertain. "We had positive discussions about the merger...but now it has been interrupted," Pawar told reporters on Saturday. He added that both his faction and Ajit Pawar 's group had decided to work together toward this goal.

Announcement delay 'Merger announcement was scheduled for February 12' Pawar revealed that the merger announcement was scheduled for February 12. "For the last four months, Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil, and Shashikant Shinde were involved in the talks of merger," he said. However, he added that an "unfortunate accident" has now stalled these efforts. This comes after reports speculating that Sunetra Pawar might be named Deputy Chief Minister from Ajit Pawar's faction.

Communication gap No discussions on future political developments Sharad Pawar also said there had been no discussions between the two factions on future political developments. "There was no discussion with anyone on future developments between NCP and NCP-SP," he said. This comes as Sunetra Pawar and her son, Parth Pawar, left Baramati for Mumbai late Monday night.

