'Treason': BJP blasts Rahul Gandhi for Italian leader's remarks
What's the story
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of allowing foreign political representatives to interfere in India's domestic politics. The accusation comes after an Italian politician, Giacomo Filibeck, secretary-general of the Party of European Socialists (PES), used a slogan popularized by Gandhi at the Bharat Summit in Hyderabad. The summit was hosted by Telangana's Congress government and attended by global progressive intellectuals. Telangana BJP chief N Ramchander Rao asked if the act wasn't "treason."
Slogan usage
What was Filibeck's statement?
Filibeck translated the slogan "Vote chor, gaddi chhod" to "Vote thief, leave your seat."
This slogan has been a part of Gandhi's campaign against alleged manipulation by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government and the Election Commission.
Reacting to Filibeck's statement, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju asked on X, "Have you ever seen anyone laughing when India is insulted by a foreigner? I'm not asking about which Indian goes abroad to insult India."
Summit criticism
Amit Shah accuses Congress of anti-India views abroad
Home Minister Amit Shah also slammed the Congress for hosting the summit, accusing it of "venting the frustration" of losing three consecutive Lok Sabha elections.
He alleged that Gandhi expressed anti-India views at an international conference.
N Ramchander Rao questioned, "Isn't it treason to let foreign leaders mock our country's democracy and proudly applaud their remarks?"
Defense and criticism
Congress defends use of slogan by foreigner
The Congress defended the slogan and the fact that a foreigner used it.
Party MP Pramod Tiwari said those in power have no right to speak about corruption. He also called for introspection on allowing a foreigner to use such slogans.
Congress spokesperson Girija Shetkar recalled PM Modi's comments on Trump's election campaign in Houston: "Was the slogan 'Abki baar Trump sarkar' not a comment on another country's internal affairs?"
Summit proceedings
More on what Filibeck said at Bharat Summit
Filibeck praised protests against electoral roll revisions and highlighted the Indian National Congress's role in demanding accountability.
He ended his speech with the "vote chori" slogan.
Gandhi also spoke at the summit, alleging that foreign delegates were denied entry into India despite having visas for the event.
He apologized to those leaders who couldn't attend due to these restrictions and reiterated his allegations of vote manipulation.