'Treason': BJP blasts Rahul Gandhi for Italian leader's remarks

Filibeck translated the slogan "Vote chor, gaddi chhod" to "Vote thief, leave your seat."

This slogan has been a part of Gandhi's campaign against alleged manipulation by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government and the Election Commission.

Reacting to Filibeck's statement, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju asked on X, "Have you ever seen anyone laughing when India is insulted by a foreigner? I'm not asking about which Indian goes abroad to insult India."