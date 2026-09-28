J&K Assembly passes statehood resolution; BJP members walk out
What's the story
The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly has passed a resolution seeking the restoration of statehood, with references to autonomy and Article 370. The resolution was moved by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on September 25 and was passed after a lengthy debate in the House on Monday. The resolution was passed by a majority vote after several members of the National Conference (NC) and opposition parties moved amendments seeking the inclusion of references to the restoration of autonomy and Article 370.
Opposition walkout
BJP opposes resolution, moves motion to remove speaker
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had opposed the resolution and staged a walkout from the Assembly before it was passed.
Its members said the reference to autonomy and special status in the resolution was an insult to the Constitution and it would not allow a discussion on it or its passage.
The party also alleged that Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather had allowed the resolution to be taken up in violation of Assembly rules.
Accusations made
Resolution comes after over 7 years
During the debate, Congress leader Nizamuddin accused the BJP of "jingoism" and "subverting the Constitution."
He said if the BJP was a "friend of Jammu and Kashmir," Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah would have restored statehood as promised.
The resolution's passage comes more than seven years after J&K was reorganized into two Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, in August 2019, with the abrogation of Article 370.
Article 370
NC-led government 1st passed resolution in 2000
Article 370 allowed the erstwhile state its own constitution, a separate flag and freedom to make laws.
PM Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had long opposed Article 370, and revoking it was part of the party's 2019 election manifesto.
On June 26, 2000, the NC-led government headed by Farooq Abdullah passed a resolution for restoration of greater autonomy as existed before August 9, 1953.
CM
Chaos erupted in the House again on Monday
In 2024, the House again passed a resolution seeking the restoration of special status.
The resolution was moved by CM Abdullah on Friday last week, mentioning both the 2000 and 2024 resolutions.
BJP members protesting the resolution jumped into the well of the House, tearing copies of the official resolution.
Chaos erupted in the House again on Monday when the session resumed over the resolution, with members raising slogans: "Kursi chhodo, kursi chhodo, Speaker sahab kursi chhodo."