J&K: BJP's Devyani Rana slams CM Abdullah in maiden speech

Rana's speech came after CM Abdullah presented a ₹1.13 lakh crore budget for 2026-27. She slammed the government for cutting allocations in key sectors like education and disaster management. "This contraction comes in a year marked by unprecedented and incessant rainfall that devastated rural areas," she said, referring to the reduced allocation for disaster management from ₹719 crore to ₹350.76 crore.

Education concerns

Funding for education reduced

Rana also raised concerns over reduced funding for education. She warned that a ₹193 crore cut could lead to school closures or mergers, affecting children's progress. The young MLA also criticized government welfare schemes, citing issues with disabled-friendly buses in free bus services for disabled people. Despite her harsh criticism, Rana's speech ended with applause from both sides of the political aisle in the assembly.