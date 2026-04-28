Jailed J&K AAP MLA Mehraj Malik released after court relief 

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Mehraj Malik was released from Kathua jail on Tuesday after the Jammu and Kashmir High Court quashed his detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA). The court found the detention order issued by Doda district magistrate on September 8 last year to be legally unsustainable and based on "non-application of mind."

Twitter Post Visuals from Kathua jail #WATCH | Kathua | J&K AAP President Mehraj Malik released from Kathua District Jail after Jammu and Kashmir High Court quashes Public Safety Act (PSA) case against him pic.twitter.com/cmQ5vCxoAK — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2026

Legal ruling Malik was detained in September last year Justice Mohd Yousuf Wani ordered the immediate release of Malik, directing authorities to "release the petitioner/detenu forthwith from his preventive detention in the instant case." Malik was detained under PSA for allegedly disturbing public order and was lodged in Kathua jail. He challenged his detention with a habeas corpus petition on September 24, seeking ₹5 crore as compensation.

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Legal clarification Court observed that alleged activities were law and order issues While ordering his release, the court emphasized the difference between "law and order" and "public order," noting that the material on record didn't warrant preventive detention. It observed that Malik's alleged activities were routine law and order issues, not public disorder, adding that "almost all the criminal cases pertain to normal law and order violations not justifying the detention under PSA."

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