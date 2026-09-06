Jharkhand minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu dies of cardiac arrest
What's the story
Sudivya Kumar Sonu, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and state minister for Higher and Technical Education and Urban Development, died on Sunday. He was 56. Sonu suffered a cardiac arrest at around 4:00am after being admitted to a private hospital late Saturday night. The JMM expressed its shock and grief over his untimely demise, calling it an "irreparable loss" for both the party and the state.
Political impact
Sonu's political journey and recent challenges
Sonu was a legislator from Giridih and also headed the Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sports and Youth Affairs departments.
He was instrumental in navigating the JMM through political challenges, especially after Chief Minister Hemant Soren's arrest in a land fraud and money laundering case in 2024.
Just days before his death, he returned from Karnataka, where he led a delegation to study tourism infrastructure and management practices.
Personal tragedy
CM Hemant Soren mourns loss
Sonu is survived by his wife, two daughters, and a son.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the loss was deeply personal for him. He remembered Sonu as a trusted companion and mentor who contributed to the state's identity and rights.
Jharkhand Transport, Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Deepak Birua also expressed his sadness over Sonu's sudden death, extending condolences to the bereaved family.