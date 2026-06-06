TMC crisis deepens as only 12 members attend Mamata's meeting
What's the story
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is facing a leadership crisis, with only eight MLAs and four MPs attending a crucial meeting at Mamata Banerjee's residence in Kolkata. The party has clarified that it was a National Working Committee meeting and not all members were invited. Among the attendees were TMC MPs Abhishek Banerjee, Derek O'Brien, and Dola Sen, along with several MLAs.
Rebellion intensifies
TMC rebellion led by Ritabrata and Sandipan
The meeting comes amid a rebellion in the TMC, with expelled leaders Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha leading a faction that claims to have the support of 58 MLAs. They oppose Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay's appointment as Leader of the Opposition. Ritabrata Banerjee has claimed their faction has been accepted as the principal opposition by the West Bengal Legislative Assembly Speaker, citing their two-thirds majority.
Legal challenge
TMC to approach Calcutta High Court over 'illegal' appointment
After the meeting, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee called Ritabrata's appointment "illegal" and said they would approach the Calcutta High Court against it. He also announced plans to take legal action over alleged attacks on TMC workers by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members. The rebellion comes after the TMC lost Assembly elections to the BJP, with Mamata Banerjee losing in Bhabanipur against Suvendu Adhikari.
Party's defense
TMC downplay low attendance at meeting
The TMC has downplayed the low attendance at the meeting, saying it was a National Working Committee gathering and not an all-member assembly. The party said many members joined virtually, including Mahua Moitra and Sushmita Dev. This comes after days of speculation about possible defections from the party amid internal strife.