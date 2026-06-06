The party has clarified that it was a National Working Committee meeting and not all members were invited

TMC crisis deepens as only 12 members attend Mamata's meeting

By Snehil Singh 10:54 am Jun 06, 202610:54 am

What's the story

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is facing a leadership crisis, with only eight MLAs and four MPs attending a crucial meeting at Mamata Banerjee's residence in Kolkata. The party has clarified that it was a National Working Committee meeting and not all members were invited. Among the attendees were TMC MPs Abhishek Banerjee, Derek O'Brien, and Dola Sen, along with several MLAs.