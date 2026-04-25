KCR's daughter Kavitha launches new political party

K Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), has launched a new political party named the Telangana Rashtra Sena (TRS). The launch comes months after she was suspended from her father's party, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) , for "anti-party activities." The announcement of her new political outfit was made last month.

Party principles TRS vision of universal upliftment At a press conference in March, Kavitha had outlined her party's vision of universal upliftment and welfare. She said the TRS would focus on inclusive development and self-sufficiency. The new political platform aims to address the unmet aspirations of Telangana's people more than a decade after statehood was granted.

Criticism voiced Kavitha accuses BRS, BJP of not addressing issues Kavitha has been vocal against both the BRS and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of not representing people's grievances. She said that successive governments have failed to meet farmers', youth's, industrialists', and marginalized communities' expectations. "Even after 12 years, we have not achieved the 'Neellu, Nidhulu, Niyamakalu' (water, funds, and jobs), which formed the basis of the Telangana movement," she said at a press conference in March.

Advertisement