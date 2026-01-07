Karnataka BJP woman leader allegedly stripped, assaulted during arrest

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) woman activist in Karnataka has alleged that she was stripped and assaulted by police during her arrest. The incident occurred in Hubballi's Keshwapur area and was captured on video showing the woman surrounded by male and female officers on a bus. The activist, identified as Sujatha Handi or Vijayalakshmi, linked the police action to a complaint filed by Congress corporator Suvarna Kallakuntla.

Counter-claim Police deny allegations, claim activist misbehaved Kallakuntla had filed a complaint, accusing Sujatha of sending SIR-BLO officers to the area and allegedly assisting vote deletion. The police arrested Sujatha in response to this complaint. Police said that Sujatha resisted arrest and misbehaved with the cops, after which a counter-complaint was lodged. The police also denied the allegations of stripping and assaulting the activist.

Police She removed saree herself: Police Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner said that such actions are sometimes adopted by individuals to resist arrest. He claimed that "some people remove their clothes to avoid being taken into custody," adding that Handi removed her saree herself while resisting arrest. A case, including one under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code, was later filed against her.