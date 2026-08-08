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Home / News / Politics News / Karnataka Congress leader shot in broad daylight; CCTV captures murder 
Karnataka Congress leader shot in broad daylight; CCTV captures murder 
The attack was caught on CCTV cameras

Karnataka Congress leader shot in broad daylight; CCTV captures murder 

By Chanshimla Varah
Aug 08, 2026
10:31 am
What's the story

A local Congress leader and former panchayat president, David D'Souza, was shot dead in broad daylight in Udupi district of Karnataka on Friday. The incident took place at Padubidri when two assailants arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire at D'Souza from point-blank range. The attack was caught on CCTV cameras. CCTV footage shows one of the attackers approaching D'Souza as he was about to enter his car. The attacker then fired multiple shots at close range, critically injuring D'Souza.

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Trigger warning: CCTV captures shooting 

Investigation underway

CCTV footage captures shocking attack

He was rushed to a hospital by locals and authorities but succumbed to his injuries on the way.

According to NDTV, the Udupi police tracked down the suspects around 1:45am based on the CCTV footage.

During their operation, the suspects allegedly tried to open fire at the police team. In retaliation, an inspector fired at one of the suspect's legs.

The injured suspect, identified as Raj, a sharpshooter from Uttar Pradesh, was arrested and shifted to Manipal Hospital for treatment.

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Suspect apprehended

Suspect traced and arrested by police

The other two suspects managed to flee, and a search operation is underway to trace them.

Per PTI, police said the deceased was the former president of the Mudarangadi Village Panchayat and owned a bar and a public transport unit.

Sources told the news agency that he had also been convicted in the suicide of Rev Fr Mahesh, an assistant priest at a local church, and sentenced to jail.

The motive behind the killing of D'Souza is still unknown.

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