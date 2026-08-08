Karnataka Congress leader shot in broad daylight; CCTV captures murder
What's the story
A local Congress leader and former panchayat president, David D'Souza, was shot dead in broad daylight in Udupi district of Karnataka on Friday. The incident took place at Padubidri when two assailants arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire at D'Souza from point-blank range. The attack was caught on CCTV cameras. CCTV footage shows one of the attackers approaching D'Souza as he was about to enter his car. The attacker then fired multiple shots at close range, critically injuring D'Souza.
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Trigger warning: CCTV captures shooting
Karnataka Udupi- Congress leader and contractor David D'Souza was shot dead after unidentified assailants opened fire on him at Padubidri in Karnataka's Udupi district. Police have launched a multi-angle investigation to trace the attackers and determine the motive#Udupi… pic.twitter.com/FWiHqzLipE— Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) August 7, 2026
Investigation underway
CCTV footage captures shocking attack
He was rushed to a hospital by locals and authorities but succumbed to his injuries on the way.
According to NDTV, the Udupi police tracked down the suspects around 1:45am based on the CCTV footage.
During their operation, the suspects allegedly tried to open fire at the police team. In retaliation, an inspector fired at one of the suspect's legs.
The injured suspect, identified as Raj, a sharpshooter from Uttar Pradesh, was arrested and shifted to Manipal Hospital for treatment.
Suspect apprehended
Suspect traced and arrested by police
The other two suspects managed to flee, and a search operation is underway to trace them.
Per PTI, police said the deceased was the former president of the Mudarangadi Village Panchayat and owned a bar and a public transport unit.
Sources told the news agency that he had also been convicted in the suicide of Rev Fr Mahesh, an assistant priest at a local church, and sentenced to jail.
The motive behind the killing of D'Souza is still unknown.