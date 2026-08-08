Karnataka Congress leader shot in broad daylight; CCTV captures murder 

He was rushed to a hospital by locals and authorities but succumbed to his injuries on the way.

According to NDTV, the Udupi police tracked down the suspects around 1:45am based on the CCTV footage.

During their operation, the suspects allegedly tried to open fire at the police team. In retaliation, an inspector fired at one of the suspect's legs.

The injured suspect, identified as Raj, a sharpshooter from Uttar Pradesh, was arrested and shifted to Manipal Hospital for treatment.