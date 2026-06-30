Karnataka's SIR exercise begins today

Colors

2 color-coded stickers will be used

BLOs have been asked to make at least three visits. Two color-coded stickers will be used during the exercise. A violet square sticker will show the enumeration form has been delivered; a red round sticker will be placed on locked houses. The red sticker will provide the date of the next visit and the BLO's phone number. Officials emphasized that no documents will be gathered during the enumeration phase. However, voters must retain the BLO-signed acknowledgment copy of the form.