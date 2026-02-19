Karni Sena activist detained for threatening to shoot Rahul Gandhi
What's the story
A Karni Sena activist, Raj Singh, was detained in Kota, Rajasthan, on Thursday for threatening Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and 25 other party MPs. The threat was made in a video posted on social media, where Singh accused these MPs of verbally abusing Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during the recent Budget session. He demanded their arrest within 24 hours or threatened to shoot them one by one.
Escalating threats
Threat to barge into Gandhi's house
In the video, Singh also threatened to enter Gandhi's house if such incidents continued. He said, "I believe this incident occurred on Rahul Gandhi's orders. Rahul Gandhi, listen carefully, if such an incident occurs again, we will barge into your house and shoot you." The Congress party has reacted strongly to these threats, with Pawan Khera calling it a part of a "calculated and devious plan" by the RSS-BJP ecosystem.
Twitter Post
Watch the video here
यह लफ़ंगा आतंकवादी अपने आपको कर्णी सेना का बता रहा है— Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) February 19, 2026
कहता है नेता विपक्ष राहुल गांधी और 25 कांग्रेस MPs को गोली मार देगा
ओम बिरला जी यह आपका समर्थक है, आपको कोई आपत्ति नहीं?
अभी तक कोई FIR, कोई गिरफ्तारी नहीं हुई
सत्ता की चुप्पी पर सवाल है
मीडिया वालों मुँह में दही जमी है? pic.twitter.com/I0zCSDqzc5
Political accusations
Khera accuses Rijiju of misleading public
Khera further accused Kiren Rijiju of misleading the public about Congress MPs abusing Birla, a claim, he said, ccontradicted by video footage. He said this is a deliberate campaign to demonize the opposition and legitimize violence against political rivals, especially Gandhi. The BJP and Karni Sena have distanced themselves from Singh's actions with both groups stating that his behavior is not in line with their ideologies or values.
Legal proceedings
He is being questioned
Kota Superintendent of Police (SP) Tejaswani Gautam told PTI that police have taken suo motu action and detained the accused at Borkheda police station. He is being questioned regarding the video. "As of now, there has been no confirmation regarding his links to any organization. Four criminal cases are already registered against him at Udyog Nagar police station. Appropriate legal proceedings will be initiated under relevant sections," she said earlier.