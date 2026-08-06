Kejriwal claims his Instagram account restricted in India
What's the story
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has alleged that social media giant Meta has restricted his Instagram account in India, but no reason or explanation on how to reverse it was provided. "No one in your office is giving any reasons. No one is suggesting how restrictions can be removed," he wrote on X, tagging Meta and Meta India. A screenshot shared by Kejriwal showed that it was marked as "unavailable in some locations."
Twitter Post
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Hi @Meta @metaindia— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 6, 2026
Why have you restricted my account? Verbal enquiries at your India office revealed that my account has been restricted in India and is unavailable in India. Why? Noone in your office is giving any reasons. Noone is suggesting how restrictions can be removed.… pic.twitter.com/4JThAqFMon
Bias allegations
'Only Modi's account will run in India'
Kejriwal also urged Meta not to "bow down to our Prime Minister so much."
He warned that if they continue this way, only Modi's account would be allowed to run in India.
Meta has not responded to Kejriwal's allegations.
This allegation comes after Meta apologized to the government for mistakenly removing a video posted by PM Modi from Facebook due to a technical error.
Apology issued
Meta apologized to government over mistakenly removing PM's video
Meta's Chief Global Affairs Officer Joel Kaplan had apologized to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on behalf of the company over the incident.
The apology came after a parliamentary panel warned that Meta could lose its intermediary "safe harbor" protection if it failed to explain the removal of PM Modi's video.
During talks with the government, Meta also admitted to lapses related to child sexual abuse material (CSAM), deepfakes, and paid content amplification.