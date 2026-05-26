'Why don't we import Russian oil?': Kejriwal to Modi

After a series of fuel price hikes, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal has questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over India's decision not to import cheaper oil from Russia and Iran. In a video message posted on X (formerly Twitter), Kejriwal said that 140 crore Indians are suffering due to rising inflation. He asked what PM Modi's "compulsions" are in this regard.

Price surge Fuel prices at highest since May 2022 On Monday, petrol and diesel prices were hiked by ₹2.61 and ₹2.71 per liter, respectively. This was the fourth hike in less than two weeks, taking cumulative increases since May 15 to nearly ₹7.5 per liter. The current prices are the highest since May 2022, after remaining mostly unchanged for over two years, with only a minor reduction in March 2024 ahead of national elections.

Public response Appeal to citizens to share views on matter Kejriwal also appealed to citizens to share their views on the matter with him. He emphasized that despite offers from Russia and Iran for cheaper oil, India continues to face hardships due to rising fuel prices. The latest price hike comes even as global oil prices have fallen amid hopes of a deal ending the US-Israel conflict with Iran.

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Counterargument BJP leader Amit Malviya responds to allegations Responding to Kejriwal's allegations, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya said that India is already importing 2.3 million barrels of oil per day from Russia. He called Kejriwal's claims "This propaganda is not only 'incomplete but deliberately misleading.'" Malviya added that, despite when global crude oil prices were surging due to geopolitical tensions, India was among the few countries where fuel prices were reduced repeatedly to provide relief.

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Price adjustment Malviya explains reasons behind price hike Malviya further explained that for nearly four years, the government and oil marketing companies (OMCs) bore the burden of international price hikes. He said the recent increase is part of a delayed adjustment process. The final prices at petrol pumps also include a significant value-added tax (VAT) levied by state governments, which varies from state to state.