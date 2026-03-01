'Rogue nations': Kerala CM slams US, Israel airstrikes in Iran
What's the story
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has slammed the United States and Israel for their airstrikes. Vijayan called both countries "rogue nations" with an imperialist mindset, demanding a global condemnation of the strikes, The Hindu reported. He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene for Indian expatriates in the Gulf region, particularly those from Kerala who are vital to the state's economy.
Strong condemnation
Imperialist mentality behind attacks, says Vijayan
Vijayan was quoted as saying, "The rogue nations expect that all countries will align their policies with them." He slammed the attacks as part of an imperialist mentality to destroy nations and leaders who disagree. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader also wrote to PM Modi seeking immediate action for those affected in West Asia.
Party statement
CPI(M) accuses Trump of waging war worldwide
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) State Secretariat also issued a statement condemning what it called "the war being waged by the American empire across the world." The party accused US President Donald Trump of declaring war globally as part of an agenda for a single world order. It alleged that leaders in Iraq and Libya were assassinated under false pretenses, and Venezuela's elected ruler was kidnapped.
Economic concerns
Expatriates in West Asia
The party also highlighted how the situation has cast a dark shadow on Kerala's expatriates, who are the backbone of the state's economy. In a statement, it called for strong protests across Kerala against these attacks. Vijayan's comments and the statement of his party come amid tensions in the Middle East.