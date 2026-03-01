'Rogue nations': Kerala CM slams US, Israel airstrikes in Iran

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has slammed the United States and Israel for their airstrikes. Vijayan called both countries "rogue nations" with an imperialist mindset, demanding a global condemnation of the strikes, The Hindu reported. He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene for Indian expatriates in the Gulf region, particularly those from Kerala who are vital to the state's economy.

Strong condemnation Imperialist mentality behind attacks, says Vijayan Vijayan was quoted as saying, "The rogue nations expect that all countries will align their policies with them." He slammed the attacks as part of an imperialist mentality to destroy nations and leaders who disagree. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader also wrote to PM Modi seeking immediate action for those affected in West Asia.

Party statement CPI(M) accuses Trump of waging war worldwide The Communist Party of India (Marxist) State Secretariat also issued a statement condemning what it called "the war being waged by the American empire across the world." The party accused US President Donald Trump of declaring war globally as part of an agenda for a single world order. It alleged that leaders in Iraq and Libya were assassinated under false pretenses, and Venezuela's elected ruler was kidnapped.

Advertisement