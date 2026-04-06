Kerala: Explosive thrown at BJP worker's house ahead of polls
What's the story
The residence of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Majisha Pathayakunnu in Kadirur, Kannur district of Kerala, was attacked with an explosive device on Sunday night. The incident occurred around 8:50pm when two unidentified persons approached Pathayakunnu's home and verbally abused her before throwing an explosive that detonated loudly, ANI reported. The Kadirur police have registered a case based on Pathayakunnu's complaint and are working to identify the culprits involved in this attack.
Ongoing investigation
Forensic experts examining explosive device
Forensic experts are now examining the explosive device to determine whether it was a firecracker or a country-made bomb. The attack comes just days before the Kerala Legislative Assembly elections, which are scheduled for April 9. The counting of votes will take place on May 4, and the current assembly's term ends on May 23.
Election dynamics
More on Kerala assembly elections
The Left Democratic Front, led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), includes key parties such as the Kerala Congress (M), Rashtriya Janata Dal, and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar). Meanwhile, the United Democratic Front bloc comprises the Indian National Congress, Kerala Congress, and Indian Union Muslim League. The National Democratic Alliance is headed by the BJP and also includes state parties like Twenty 20 Party, Bharath Dharma Jana Sena, and Kerala Kamaraj Congress.