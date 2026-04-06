The incident occurred around 8:50pm

Kerala: Explosive thrown at BJP worker's house ahead of polls

By Snehil Singh 12:45 pm Apr 06, 202612:45 pm

What's the story

The residence of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Majisha Pathayakunnu in Kadirur, Kannur district of Kerala, was attacked with an explosive device on Sunday night. The incident occurred around 8:50pm when two unidentified persons approached Pathayakunnu's home and verbally abused her before throwing an explosive that detonated loudly, ANI reported. The Kadirur police have registered a case based on Pathayakunnu's complaint and are working to identify the culprits involved in this attack.