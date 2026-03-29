PM Narendra Modi accuses LDF, UDF of 'looting' Kerala
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a scathing attack on the ruling and opposition alliances in Kerala. He accused both the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and Congress-backed United Democratic Front (UDF) of indulging in vote bank politics at the cost of development. "For decades, LDF and UDF have looted Kerala," he said, adding that one party is corrupt while the other is "more corrupt."
Political allegations
Modi says LDF UDF alternate power
PM Modi also alleged that there's a tacit understanding between the LDF and UDF to alternate power. He said both parties are now aware of the BJP's growing presence in Kerala. "These corrupt parties are afraid of the BJP," he said, adding that people of Kerala understand the political situation well. The Prime Minister also accused both alliances of being involved in scams and not acting against each other.
Election promise
Modi vows probe if BJP elected
He promised that if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power, all such scams will be investigated. PM Modi said both alliances are worried about the BJP's rise and are targeting it out of fear. He also pointed out that Congress and Left parties work together elsewhere but oppose each other in Kerala. "Congress and Left do alliance in the whole country, but in Kerala they fight each other," he said.
Economic concerns
Modi vows Viksit Keralam development
The Prime Minister also highlighted how the lack of industrial growth has affected employment in the state. He promised that a BJP government would bring development and change to Kerala, saying "BJP will make Viksit Keralam... this is Modi's guarantee." The Kerala Assembly election will be held on April 9, with results due on May 4.