Kerala Assembly passes resolution for removal of chief election commissioner

He said through this resolution, Keralam has put forward three clear demands.

First, it calls for the restoration of voting rights to eligible voters who were allegedly removed from the rolls.

Second, it demanded proceedings to remove Kumar, citing questions over his impartiality.

The resolution further proposed reconstituting the Election Commissioners' selection committee, suggesting it should include India's Prime Minister, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, and the Chief Justice of India, as it was earlier before the 2023 Act.