UCC push in NDA: TDP backs, JD(U) sticks to stand
What's the story
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented in all 21 states ruled by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) before the next Lok Sabha elections in 2029. Most alliance partners have supported this move; however, Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) has opposed it in Bihar. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), crucial for the BJP-led NDA's majority in Parliament and with a large Muslim vote bank in Andhra Pradesh, backed the decision.
Party positions
TDP's position shifts from earlier stance
TDP leader Lavu Krishna Devarayalu said they will support the UCC but will involve stakeholders before its adoption.
This is a shift from their earlier position when TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu had said they would stand with the Muslim community on the UCC.
In contrast, JD(U) leader Shyam Rajak reiterated that while they support the Bill nationally, it won't be implemented in Bihar.
Divergent views
New ally needs to deliberate on issue
The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will assess the impact and legal framework of UCC once a draft bill is presented.
BJP Bengal president Shamik Bhattacharya said they would push for UCC's implementation in West Bengal after having won elections there.
He said, "We are going to introduce the UCC; it's not a hidden agenda for us."
However, Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), a new ally with 20 MPs, said the issue needs deliberation before a stand is taken.
Supportive allies
Other parties' positions on UCC
Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Shinde said UCC is based on equality, justice, and national unity.
Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) national president Santosh Kumar Suman also welcomed Shah's statement and extended support to the UCC.
The TDP has 16 Lok Sabha MPs while Shiv Sena has 13, JD(U) 12, LJP (RV) five, and HAM (S) one.
In the Rajya Sabha, too, TDP and JD(U) have four members each, while Shiv Sena has two.