UCC push in NDA: TDP backs, JD(U) sticks to stand

TDP leader Lavu Krishna Devarayalu said they will support the UCC but will involve stakeholders before its adoption.

This is a shift from their earlier position when TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu had said they would stand with the Muslim community on the UCC.

In contrast, JD(U) leader Shyam Rajak reiterated that while they support the Bill nationally, it won't be implemented in Bihar.