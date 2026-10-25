'Ram should open his eyes...': Kharge on Ayodhya donation row
What's the story
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Ayodhya temple donation controversy. He invoked Lord Ram, saying he should "open his eyes" and punish those who allegedly looted wealth in his name. The Congress leader was speaking in Patna on Sunday when he made these remarks.
Purification controversy
Kharge demands accountability in 'suddhikaran' incident
Kharge also raised the issue of the alleged "suddhikaran" (purification) incident targeting him in Haldwani.
He said JP Nadda had promised an inquiry, but an FIR was filed against Rahul Gandhi instead.
"We need to find those involved in carrying out 'suddhikaran,' " Kharge said, calling for accountability from those who conducted the ritual.
Election fraud
BJP accused of stealing votes
Kharge also accused the government of coming to power through "vote chori" in several states.
He warned that "these thieves will be put behind bars."
The Congress leader demanded all elections be held using ballot papers and called for a nationwide movement against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Economic criticism
'Amrit Kaal' rhetoric questioned
On the economic front, Kharge questioned how the government could usher in "Amrit Kaal" when it couldn't make basic essentials affordable.
He asked, "This government, which cannot make onions and bread affordable, how will it usher in Amrit Kaal?"
The Congress leader's remarks come amid rising inflation and economic challenges across the country.
Theft allegations
Congress demands PM Modi speak out on Ram temple theft
Meanwhile, the Congress has demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak out on the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
Party general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh accused Modi of shielding those responsible instead of ordering a probe.
He said, "Those who have committed the heinous sin of stealing donations and offerings will certainly be held accountable and punished in accordance with the Constitution."
Probe demands
Ramesh asks why Modi appointed people linked to BJP, RSS
Ramesh also asked how much was donated and what the total amount is.
He wrote on X, "'Chanda Chori Aastha Dhokha.' The theft of funds dedicated to donations and offerings, is considered a 'grave sin.'"
Ramesh asked why Modi appointed people linked to the BJP, VHP, and RSS as trustees without public consultation. He demanded answers about the stolen donations and offerings.