Kharge schools Imran Masood after bitter words with Samajwadi Party
What's the story
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has responded to Saharanpur MP Imran Masood's recent criticism of the Samajwadi Party (SP) over seat-sharing in Uttar Pradesh. At an event in Lucknow, Kharge said the Congress leader often spoke with great passion for the party in Parliament but stressed that collective work was more important. "....we must focus on action rather than just words; the more we work together, the further we will progress," Kharge said.
Party unity
Kharge says infighting can make winning elections difficult
Kharge also cautioned party leaders against internal discord, saying infighting could make electoral victory difficult.
"If anything can make victory difficult, it is internal discord. We know who our opponents are outside, but we do not know who the enemy within is. So, we must remain cautious," he said.
Masood agreed to Kharge's remarks, telling the media on Thursday, "It is a crystal-clear message, and whatever he said is right...He stated one thing: arrogance; everyone must stay away from arrogance."
Candidate announcement
SP's 1st list angers Congress leaders
The rift between the two parties deepened after the SP announced its first list of five candidates, even as talks were still underway.
This move angered Congress leaders, especially since the SP fielded candidates for Behat and Saharanpur, two constituencies that fall under Masood's Lok Sabha seat of Saharanpur, which Congress was also eyeing.
Alliance dynamics
Masood accuses SP of benefiting BJP
Masood publicly criticized the SP's approach, asking if Congress was being treated as an equal partner in the alliance.
"It is no alliance if one partner 'leaves' seats for the other after announcing its candidates," he said, making it clear that he wouldn't accept a subordinate position within the alliance.
He said the Congress wasn't begging for seats.
"What do you gain by fighting your own allies? This is benefiting the BJP," he said.
Negotiation focus
Akhilesh Yadav asks Congress to look beyond 26 seats
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav sought to calm the situation by asking Congress to look beyond the 26 seats it offered the grand old party and identify other constituencies it wants to contest.
He stressed that negotiations should be based on candidates' winnability and mutual consensus instead of a strict division of seats.
The SP and Congress are set to hold a second round of seat-sharing talks for next year's Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on Friday.