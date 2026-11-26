Kharge also cautioned party leaders against internal discord, saying infighting could make electoral victory difficult.

"If anything can make victory difficult, it is internal discord. We know who our opponents are outside, but we do not know who the enemy within is. So, we must remain cautious," he said.

Masood agreed to Kharge's remarks, telling the media on Thursday, "It is a crystal-clear message, and whatever he said is right...He stated one thing: arrogance; everyone must stay away from arrogance."