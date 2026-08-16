Chidambaram 'proud' to be 'dimagi naxal': What we know
What's the story
Former Union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has taken a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "dimagi naxal" remarks. In a post on X, Chidambaram said he was "proud to be a dimagi naxal." The term was used by PM Modi in his 80th Independence Day speech from the Red Fort, where he warned that while armed Naxalism was nearing its end, an ideological Naxal mindset continued to pose a threat.
Clarification
Union minister Rijiju clarifies PM's remarks
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju clarified that PM Modi did not call Opposition leaders "dimagi Naxals."
He said the term referred to those who supported Maoists, rejected the Constitution, stood with separatists, supported Article 370, and wanted to cut off the chicken neck to India's northeast from the rest of the country.
The Chicken's Neck is a 22-km-wide land corridor in West Bengal connecting India's northeast with the mainland.
Twitter Post
Rijiju defines 'dimagi Naxals'
PM @narendramodi ji didn't say opposition leaders as Dimagi Naxals. Only following are Dimagi Naxals:— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 16, 2026
1. Who support Maoists and reject Indian Constitution.
2. Who stand with separatists & support Article 370.
4. Who want to cut chicken neck to separate North-East from India.
Call to action
Identify, isolate people with an ideological Naxal mindset: PM Modi
In his speech, PM Modi urged people to "identify and isolate" those with an ideological Naxal mindset.
He said these individuals were looking for opportunities to promote violence and lead the country astray.
The Prime Minister highlighted that his government prioritized ending Naxalism after coming to power in 2014, attributing decades of Maoist violence to the destruction of young people's dreams and the deaths of more than 3,500 security personnel.
Criticism
Congress slams PM's 'urban naxal' jab
The Congress party has criticized PM Modi's remarks.
Party general secretary Jairam Ramesh accused the Prime Minister of resurrecting the "urban naxal" label to target political opponents.
He argued that despite Union Home Minister Amit Shah clarifying in Parliament that there was no official definition of "urban Naxal," the government had adopted some issues raised by those labeled as such.
Responses
Other Opposition leaders join in criticizing PM's speech
The broader Opposition has also slammed PM Modi's remarks.
Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary MA Baby said his party opposed Naxalism but accused the government of using "Naxal mentality" to target political opponents.
CPI general secretary D Raja called "dimagi naxal" an attempt to stigmatize dissent, while Trinamool Congress leader Saket Gokhale accused PM Modi of using Independence Day to take "cheap shots" at critics.