Chidambaram 'proud' to be 'dimagi naxal': What we know

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju clarified that PM Modi did not call Opposition leaders "dimagi Naxals."

He said the term referred to those who supported Maoists, rejected the Constitution, stood with separatists, supported Article 370, and wanted to cut off the chicken neck to India's northeast from the rest of the country.

The Chicken's Neck is a 22-km-wide land corridor in West Bengal connecting India's northeast with the mainland.