Prashant Kishor questions Brahmins' economic condition, sparks debate

Kishor, a Brahmin himself but not from the Maithil sub-caste, also slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its role in changing Brahmin-Muslim relations.

He said that Brahmin leaders had lost Muslim support after joining hands with the BJP and spewing anti-Muslim hate on social media.

"You started carrying the BJP's flag, and the Muslim votes drifted away," he said.