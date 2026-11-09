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Home / News / Politics News / Prashant Kishor questions Brahmins' economic condition, sparks debate
Prashant Kishor questions Brahmins' economic condition, sparks debate
Kishor asked why Brahmins continue to struggle economically

Prashant Kishor questions Brahmins' economic condition, sparks debate

By Snehil Singh
Nov 09, 2026
05:06 pm
What's the story

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor has stirred a controversy in Bihar's Mithila by questioning the economic condition of the Brahmin community despite their political representation. Speaking at an event in Darbhanga district, he asked why Brahmins, who make up about 3-4% of Bihar's population and have elected Brahmin MLAs and MPs for years, continue to struggle economically.

Political dynamics

Kishor slams BJP over changing Brahmin-Muslim relations

Kishor, a Brahmin himself but not from the Maithil sub-caste, also slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its role in changing Brahmin-Muslim relations.

He said that Brahmin leaders had lost Muslim support after joining hands with the BJP and spewing anti-Muslim hate on social media.

"You started carrying the BJP's flag, and the Muslim votes drifted away," he said.

Cultural roots

Urges Brahmins to return to traditional strengths

Kishor also urged the Brahmins to return to their traditional strengths of education and scholarship.

He invoked Lord Parshuram, a revered figure among Brahmins, and said their true strength lies in knowledge, not in wielding an ax.

"Your strength is the pen and books. Your job is not to wield the ax," he said.

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Public reaction

Speech sparks debate on social media

Kishor's speech has sparked a debate on social media, with some praising his honesty while others criticizing him for insulting the Maithil community.

Political analyst Madan Mohan Jha said Kishor's assessment was "closer to reality," while journalist Uma Shankar slammed him for insulting Maithils.

Despite the backlash, some defended Kishor on social media, arguing that he spoke truthfully about the community's declining political influence.

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Political journey

Kishor's remarks come after electoral victories for his party

Kishor's remarks come after two major electoral victories for the Jan Suraaj Party. He won the Bankipur Assembly by-poll in August, defeating a BJP candidate.

The party also scored its first MLC win from Darbhanga recently.

The party now seeks to expand its footprint and take the opposition space in Bihar's political arena.

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