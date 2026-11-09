Prashant Kishor questions Brahmins' economic condition, sparks debate
What's the story
Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor has stirred a controversy in Bihar's Mithila by questioning the economic condition of the Brahmin community despite their political representation. Speaking at an event in Darbhanga district, he asked why Brahmins, who make up about 3-4% of Bihar's population and have elected Brahmin MLAs and MPs for years, continue to struggle economically.
Political dynamics
Kishor slams BJP over changing Brahmin-Muslim relations
Kishor, a Brahmin himself but not from the Maithil sub-caste, also slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its role in changing Brahmin-Muslim relations.
He said that Brahmin leaders had lost Muslim support after joining hands with the BJP and spewing anti-Muslim hate on social media.
"You started carrying the BJP's flag, and the Muslim votes drifted away," he said.
Cultural roots
Urges Brahmins to return to traditional strengths
Kishor also urged the Brahmins to return to their traditional strengths of education and scholarship.
He invoked Lord Parshuram, a revered figure among Brahmins, and said their true strength lies in knowledge, not in wielding an ax.
"Your strength is the pen and books. Your job is not to wield the ax," he said.
Public reaction
Speech sparks debate on social media
Kishor's speech has sparked a debate on social media, with some praising his honesty while others criticizing him for insulting the Maithil community.
Political analyst Madan Mohan Jha said Kishor's assessment was "closer to reality," while journalist Uma Shankar slammed him for insulting Maithils.
Despite the backlash, some defended Kishor on social media, arguing that he spoke truthfully about the community's declining political influence.
Political journey
Kishor's remarks come after electoral victories for his party
Kishor's remarks come after two major electoral victories for the Jan Suraaj Party. He won the Bankipur Assembly by-poll in August, defeating a BJP candidate.
The party also scored its first MLC win from Darbhanga recently.
The party now seeks to expand its footprint and take the opposition space in Bihar's political arena.