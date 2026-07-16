Actor Koel Mallick quits RS in fresh blow to Mamata

Mallick's resignation comes on the heels of TMC MLA Madan Mitra's exit from the party.

Mitra had resigned from all party posts on Wednesday, citing dissatisfaction with the party leadership and its focus on promoting general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Mamata Banerjee, however, attributed Mitra's departure to "fear" of central agency investigations into his family members, adding Abhishek has become an excuse.

Mitra resigned after the Enforcement Directorate summoned his wife and two sons in connection with a money laundering probe.