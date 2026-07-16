Actor Koel Mallick quits RS in fresh blow to Mamata
What's the story
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and actor Rukmini Mallick, popularly known as Koel Mallick, has resigned from Rajya Sabha. The resignation comes just three months after she took oath as an MP in April. In her resignation letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan, Mallick expressed gratitude for the support during her tenure and requested immediate acceptance of her resignation. "I...hereby resign from the membership of Rajya Sabha, which may please be accepted with immediate effect," she said in her letter.
Recent departures
Madan Mitra's resignation adds to TMC's woes
Mallick's resignation comes on the heels of TMC MLA Madan Mitra's exit from the party.
Mitra had resigned from all party posts on Wednesday, citing dissatisfaction with the party leadership and its focus on promoting general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.
Mamata Banerjee, however, attributed Mitra's departure to "fear" of central agency investigations into his family members, adding Abhishek has become an excuse.
Mitra resigned after the Enforcement Directorate summoned his wife and two sons in connection with a money laundering probe.
Ongoing crisis
TMC down to 9 Rajya Sabha MPs
The TMC is now left with nine Rajya Sabha MPs after Mallick's exit.
The party is also dealing with a mass exodus in the Lower House and state Assembly.
Twenty of its 28 Lok Sabha MPs have defected to the Nationalist Citizens Party of India, pledging support for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
A faction of 60 MLAs has also rebelled, claiming to be the real Trinamool Congress.