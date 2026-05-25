Kolkata cops arrive at TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's home 

Kolkata Police visited the residence of senior Trinamool Congress leader and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee on Friday. The police left Banerjee's home around 5:00pm after an hour of heavy deployment. While the reason for the police's visit to Shantiniketan remains unclear, it comes days after the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) served notices to 17 properties linked to Banerjee over alleged unauthorized construction. The notices sought sanctioned building plans and documents for verification, raising questions about possible illegal constructions.

Political implications Political storm over KMC notices The KMC notices have sparked a political controversy as it is headed by the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The move has raised questions over why scrutiny was initiated against one of the party's top leaders after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in West Bengal. Reports suggest that notices were issued for 17-21 properties allegedly linked to Banerjee, his relatives, and associated entities.

Property scrutiny Details of the notice served to Banerjee's properties Civic authorities have sought approved building plans, construction records, and clarifications on possible additions or modifications to the properties in question. The scrutiny was initiated under Section 400(1) of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation Act, 1980. This section empowers authorities to examine alleged unauthorized construction and seek clarifications from property owners.

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