Kolkata cops arrive at TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's home
What's the story
Kolkata Police visited the residence of senior Trinamool Congress leader and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee on Friday. The police left Banerjee's home around 5:00pm after an hour of heavy deployment. While the reason for the police's visit to Shantiniketan remains unclear, it comes days after the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) served notices to 17 properties linked to Banerjee over alleged unauthorized construction. The notices sought sanctioned building plans and documents for verification, raising questions about possible illegal constructions.
Political implications
Political storm over KMC notices
The KMC notices have sparked a political controversy as it is headed by the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The move has raised questions over why scrutiny was initiated against one of the party's top leaders after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in West Bengal. Reports suggest that notices were issued for 17-21 properties allegedly linked to Banerjee, his relatives, and associated entities.
Property scrutiny
Details of the notice served to Banerjee's properties
Civic authorities have sought approved building plans, construction records, and clarifications on possible additions or modifications to the properties in question. The scrutiny was initiated under Section 400(1) of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation Act, 1980. This section empowers authorities to examine alleged unauthorized construction and seek clarifications from property owners.
Political response
Mamata seeks explanation from mayor
The issue has reached TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, who reportedly sought explanations from Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim and members of the Mayor-in-Council. Hakim distanced himself from the controversy, saying elected representatives formulate policy while executive decisions relating to building approvals fall under municipal administration. Meanwhile, BJP leaders have claimed properties linked to TMC leaders are being examined for alleged irregularities and asserted that "no one is above the law."