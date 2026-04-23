'Polling agents forcibly removed': BJP candidate alleges attack by TMC

Subhendu Sarkar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Kumarganj, West Bengal , has alleged that he was attacked by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers. The incident took place during the first phase of polling for the West Bengal Assembly elections. Sarkar claimed he was injured and his car was vandalized in the attack.

Attack details 'Forcibly removed at several booths' Sarkar alleged that polling agents at several booths were "forcibly removed." He said when he went to Booth No. 24 to check the situation, he and his team were attacked. "Central Forces were present at the polling station itself... But when I arrived on the scene, I was accompanied only by my bodyguard; there was no one else with us," he added.

Twitter Post Clash between TMC, AJUP workers #WATCH | West Bengal Elections 2026 | TMC workers smashed the car of a worker of the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AUJP) as a clash broke out between the TMC and Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AUJP) party workers in Murshidabad. pic.twitter.com/2XKV0Y4rZ3 — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2026

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Accusations made Mamata orchestrated attack out of desperation, fear: Sarkar Sarkar accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of orchestrating the attack out of "fear and desperation." He said, "Mamata Banerjee has lost the election, and Trinamool Congress are losing all four seats in this region. Out of sheer desperation and fear, they launched an attack on us." The BJP candidate's allegations come amid reports of violence during polling in other areas too.

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