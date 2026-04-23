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'Polling agents forcibly removed': BJP candidate alleges attack by TMC
The incident took place during polling

'Polling agents forcibly removed': BJP candidate alleges attack by TMC

By Chanshimla Varah
Apr 23, 2026
03:04 pm
What's the story

Subhendu Sarkar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Kumarganj, West Bengal, has alleged that he was attacked by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers. The incident took place during the first phase of polling for the West Bengal Assembly elections. Sarkar claimed he was injured and his car was vandalized in the attack.

Attack details

'Forcibly removed at several booths'

Sarkar alleged that polling agents at several booths were "forcibly removed." He said when he went to Booth No. 24 to check the situation, he and his team were attacked. "Central Forces were present at the polling station itself... But when I arrived on the scene, I was accompanied only by my bodyguard; there was no one else with us," he added.

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Clash between TMC, AJUP workers 

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Accusations made

Mamata orchestrated attack out of desperation, fear: Sarkar

Sarkar accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of orchestrating the attack out of "fear and desperation." He said, "Mamata Banerjee has lost the election, and Trinamool Congress are losing all four seats in this region. Out of sheer desperation and fear, they launched an attack on us." The BJP candidate's allegations come amid reports of violence during polling in other areas too.

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Other incidents

Clash breaks out between TMC, AJUP workers in Murshidabad

Earlier, a clash had broken out between TMC workers and supporters of Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) founder Humayun Kabir. The clash was over an incident involving crude bombs. Supporters from both sides used lathis to attack each other, pelted stones, and damaged vehicles parked on the road. Security forces intervened to control the situation and disperse those involved in the violence.

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