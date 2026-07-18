Lalu Yadav to be shifted to Delhi's AIIMS on Saturday
What's the story
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav will be shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Saturday. This comes after he was admitted to Patna's Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) due to fluctuations in his blood pressure on Friday evening. His daughter, Misa Bharti, confirmed the news, saying doctors stabilized him before discharge.
Health update
RJD supremo has been battling several health issues
Bharti said that her father is currently stable and has been advised to stay under observation at home before traveling to Delhi. At AIIMS, he will continue his specialized treatment.
The RJD supremo has been battling several health issues for years, including a successful kidney transplant surgery in Singapore in December 2022.
New residence
Yadav, Rabri Devi move from government bungalow
Recently, Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi moved from their government bungalow at 10 Circular Road to a private house in Kautilya Nagar, Patna. The bungalow has now been allotted to Bihar minister Nand Kishore Ram.
Bharti raised concerns over sanitation issues in Kautilya Nagar but said raising the issue might lead people to think otherwise.