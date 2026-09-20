SP leaders have public spat in Akhilesh Yadav's presence
What's the story
The Samajwadi Party (SP) has disbanded its organizational units in Uttar Pradesh's Etah and Kasganj districts. The decision came after a public spat in Akhilesh Yadav's presence between two senior party leaders during a meeting in Lucknow, India Today reported. The meeting was attended by around 250 senior leaders and office-bearers from the two districts to discuss preparations for the 2027 Assembly polls.
Heated exchange
Dispute escalated into a verbal brawl
The dispute was between SP leader Manjeet Yadav, who is the nephew of former Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council chairman Ramesh Yadav, and former Etah district panchayat chairman Yogendra Singh Yadav.
The disagreement started after Manjeet objected to comments made by Yogendra during the meeting.
The argument soon turned into a heated exchange of abuses in front of Akhilesh and other senior leaders.
Organizational restructuring
SP disbands district units
In the wake of the incident, the SP has dissolved the district executive committees and all frontal organizations in Etah and Kasganj.
The move comes as part of the party's strategy to strengthen its organization ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
Both districts are politically important, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) currently holding all four Assembly seats in Etah district.
Leadership response
'These things happen, it's okay'
Akhilesh addressed the internal conflict, saying, "These things happen; it's okay. This is all because of the arrogance that comes with money."
He added that those who become too wealthy will eventually leave others behind and instead called for unity in working together.
The clash between Manjeet and Yogendra was seen as a reflection of differences among local leaders rather than an isolated incident.
Future plans
SP to reorganize district units ahead of polls
The party leadership is likely to reorganize the district units and appoint new office-bearers as part of its preparations for the upcoming polls.
The BJP currently holds three out of four Assembly seats in Kasganj district, while SP holds one seat.
The dissolution of organizational units is part of SP's efforts to coordinate local leadership and prepare its cadre for electoral contest, the India Today report stated.