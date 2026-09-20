SP leaders have public spat in Akhilesh Yadav's presence

The dispute was between SP leader Manjeet Yadav, who is the nephew of former Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council chairman Ramesh Yadav, and former Etah district panchayat chairman Yogendra Singh Yadav.

The disagreement started after Manjeet objected to comments made by Yogendra during the meeting.

The argument soon turned into a heated exchange of abuses in front of Akhilesh and other senior leaders.