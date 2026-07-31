Lok Sabha adjourned for day over uproar; Bill passed
What's the story
The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Friday after Opposition members raised slogans and demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The House was adjourned till August 3, 2026, after passing the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill. The Bill amends the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969.
Minister's statement
Unfortunate, BJP MPs say
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed the Opposition for not taking part in the debate on the important bill.
He said, "It is unfortunate. Please do not repeat this in the future. People who sent you to Parliament will seek answers from you."
BJP MP Dilip Saikia also expressed disappointment over passing the bill without cooperation, calling it "unfortunate."
Upper House disruption
Rajya Sabha adjourned for day
The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned for the day amid uproar by Opposition members over various issues, including alleged police action during student protests on July 20.
The Upper House will now resume on Monday at 11am.
Earlier in the day, Opposition MPs protested at Makar Dwar in the Parliament complex demanding a response from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over police action against protesters.
Protest details
Opposition protest in Parliament over police action
The protest at Makar Dwar was led by MPs from various INDIA bloc parties, who held placards asking why Amit Shah was absent from the House.
The protest came amid a political row over police action against protesters during their recent protests.
The students were protesting against the 2026 NEET paper leak on the call of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).